Jaipur Land Fraud: Seven Booked After Court Intervention

Seven individuals have been booked in Jaipur for land fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy after allegedly forging property documents to illegally seize residential plots, prompting a court-ordered investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven individuals booked in Jaipur for land fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Accused allegedly created forged property documents to illegally seize residential plots.

Complainants allege fake lease deeds and tampering with plot measurements.

Accused allegedly threatened complainants to relinquish their land claim.

FIR registered following court directions after initial inaction on complaint.

Seven persons were booked in connection with a land fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy case here on the directions of a metropolitan magistrate court, police said.

According to an FIR, complainants had approached a Jaipur metropolitan magistrate court alleging that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to prepare forged property documents and illegally take possession of several residential plots in the Narayan Vihar area.

Details of the Alleged Land Fraud

The complainants, Ruchi Yadav, Deepika Yadav and Chanchal Lata, alleged that the accused created fake pattas (lease deeds) and tampered with plot measurements and layout plans to expand land area and claim ownership.

Despite being aware that the documents were forged, the accused allegedly attempted to grab the land and carry out illegal transactions using those documents and misrepresentation, the FIR read.

Threats and Inaction Prompted Court Intervention

The complainants also alleged that the accused threatened them with dire consequences, including harm to life, if they did not relinquish their claim over the land.

A written complaint in this regard was submitted on March 27, but no action was taken, following which the complainants moved the court.

Police Investigation Underway

Acting on the court's directions, an FIR was registered at Narayan Vihar police station in Jaipur (South) on May 14 under relevant sections of the BNS, including charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, investigating officer Rajkumar Yadav said.

The accused named in the complaint include Gyanchand Agarwal and Badri Bagda of Salasar Overseas Private Limited, among five others.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.