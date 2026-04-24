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Home  » News » Property Fraud Gang Busted In Greater Noida, Three Arrested

Property Fraud Gang Busted In Greater Noida, Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 20:25 IST

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Three members of a gang involved in property fraud, who cheated people of approximately Rs 3 crore in Greater Noida, have been arrested by police.

Key Points

  • Greater Noida police arrested three individuals involved in property fraud.
  • The gang allegedly cheated people of around Rs 3 crore through fraudulent property registrations.
  • Forged documents were used to sell properties, targeting owners living away from their properties.
  • The gang consists of 15-20 members, with Gaurav Rana identified as the alleged kingpin.

Greater Noida police on Friday arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in fraudulent property registrations and cheating people of around Rs 3 crore, officials said.

Property Fraud Arrests In Greater Noida

Jarcha police station arrested Pradeep Rana (53), a resident of Ghaziabad, Khushboo Devi (45) and Jyotsna (42), both originally from Bihar and currently living in Ghaziabad.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Praveen Ranjan Singh said the gang used forged documents to sell properties, particularly targeting owners who lived away.

Details Of The Property Fraud Investigation

"They have a gang of 15-20 members and commit fraud by preparing fake property documents and selling them to unsuspecting buyers," he said.

Police recovered four mobile phones, one car and four ATM cards from the accused.

Singh said Gaurav Rana, brother of the arrested Pradeep Rana, is the gang's alleged kingpin, and operations were carried out under his guidance.

He said around two dozen cases have been registered against Pradeep, including nearly 15 cases of fraud.

Police said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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