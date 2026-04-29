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Man Held In Faridabad Land Grab Case Involving Forged Documents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 13:22 IST

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A man has been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly using forged documents in a land grabbing case involving a disputed plot, highlighting the ongoing issues of property disputes and real estate fraud.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Aman Goyal arrested in Faridabad for alleged land grabbing using forged documents.
  • The case involves a disputed plot in Sector 35, Faridabad, purchased by Mala Sharma.
  • Goyal allegedly attempted to seize the plot using a backdated fake agreement.
  • The dispute has been ongoing for several years, with courts ruling in Sharma's favour.
  • Goyal allegedly threatened Sharma, claiming to be the nephew of a cabinet minister.

Police have arrested a man here in connection with a case of land grabbing using forged documents, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Aman Goyal. He was arrested on Tuesday night.

 

The case pertains to a plot in Sector 35, Faridabad, which has been in dispute for several years.

Details of the Faridabad Land Dispute

According to police, complainant Mala Sharma, a Delhi resident, had purchased the plot from its owner. However, shortly after purchasing it, Sharma learnt that the owner had sold it to Goyal too.

Police said the owner died during this period.

The police officials said that while Sharma had the original registry of the plot, Goyal had bought the land on the basis of a certified copy.

Legal Battles and Alleged Threats

Subsequently, Sharma took the matter to court when Goyal allegedly attempted to seize the plot.

The dispute continued for several years, with courts -- from the sessions court to the high court and later the Supreme Court -- ruling in Sharma's favour, police said.

Despite this, the relief continued to elude the complainant, and Sharma had to approach the police after Goyal allegedly threatened her, claiming to be the nephew of a cabinet minister.

Investigation and Further Action

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Goyal at Sarai Khwaja police station around two months ago.

To seize the plot, Goyal prepared a backdated fake agreement in the name of his friend. The document was created in 2024, but it was shown as executed in 2023, police said.

Following an investigation, Goyal was arrested and will be produced in court on Wednesday for remand. Further action will be taken against those involved in the case, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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