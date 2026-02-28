HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ex-MLA, Others Booked in Faridabad Property Fraud Case

Ex-MLA, Others Booked in Faridabad Property Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 28, 2026 19:13 IST

A former MLA and other officials are facing charges in Faridabad for a property fraud involving the double registration of a house, prompting a police investigation into the real estate scam.

Key Points

  • Faridabad Police file case against ex-MLA Chander Bhatia and others for alleged property fraud.
  • The fraud involves double registration of a house in NIT-1, Faridabad.
  • An Indian Air Force employee filed the complaint after discovering a second registration of his property.
  • The former MLA is accused of using influence to tamper with property ID and facilitate the fraudulent registration.
  • The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigation led to the registration of the case, and further investigation is underway.

The Faridabad Police has registered a case against five people, including former MLA Chander Bhatia and a former Tehsildar of Badkhal, for their alleged getting involvement in a property fraud involving double registration of a house in NIT-1 here, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at Kotwali police station following a recommendation by the Economic Offences Wing (EWO) of the police.

 

According to the complaint lodged by Rohit Arora, an Indian Air Force employee and resident of Sector 16, he was shown a house in H Block, NIT 1, in June 2024 by Satbir Bhadana and Lokesh Kumar through an intermediary, Manoj Satija. The deal was finalised for Rs 50 lakh with the owner, identified as Kajal Verma. Arora claimed that he paid Rs 10 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs as earnest money on June 6, 2024. The property was subsequently registered in his name on June 13, 2024.

The complainant said he paid an additional Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh by cheque at the time of registration. However, the accused allegedly that executed a second registration of the same property in the name of one Sonam Talwar on November 20, 2024.

The complainant has named Kajal Verma, Lokesh Kumar, Satbir Bhadana, the then Tehsildar of Badkhal, and Chander Bhatia as accused in this case, the police said.

Arora alleged that the former MLA used his influence to tamper with the property ID and played a major role in the registration process, the police said, adding that he also claimed that the Tehsildar's role was suspicious given that two registrations were permitted for a single plot.

A senior police officer said that the EOW conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter. Based on its findings, the case was registered against five people, including the former MLA. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
Goa MLA, 28 Others Booked for Alleged File Theft During Protest
Goa MLA, 28 Others Booked for Alleged File Theft During Protest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel launches 'preventive strike' on Iran1:30

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel...

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO