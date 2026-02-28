Ex-MLA, Others Booked in Faridabad Property Fraud Case

A former MLA and other officials are facing charges in Faridabad for a property fraud involving the double registration of a house, prompting a police investigation into the real estate scam.

The Faridabad Police has registered a case against five people, including former MLA Chander Bhatia and a former Tehsildar of Badkhal, for their alleged getting involvement in a property fraud involving double registration of a house in NIT-1 here, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at Kotwali police station following a recommendation by the Economic Offences Wing (EWO) of the police.

According to the complaint lodged by Rohit Arora, an Indian Air Force employee and resident of Sector 16, he was shown a house in H Block, NIT 1, in June 2024 by Satbir Bhadana and Lokesh Kumar through an intermediary, Manoj Satija. The deal was finalised for Rs 50 lakh with the owner, identified as Kajal Verma. Arora claimed that he paid Rs 10 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs as earnest money on June 6, 2024. The property was subsequently registered in his name on June 13, 2024.

The complainant said he paid an additional Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 25 lakh by cheque at the time of registration. However, the accused allegedly that executed a second registration of the same property in the name of one Sonam Talwar on November 20, 2024.

The complainant has named Kajal Verma, Lokesh Kumar, Satbir Bhadana, the then Tehsildar of Badkhal, and Chander Bhatia as accused in this case, the police said.

Arora alleged that the former MLA used his influence to tamper with the property ID and played a major role in the registration process, the police said, adding that he also claimed that the Tehsildar's role was suspicious given that two registrations were permitted for a single plot.

A senior police officer said that the EOW conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter. Based on its findings, the case was registered against five people, including the former MLA. Further investigation is underway, he added.