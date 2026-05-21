Indore: Seven Arrested In Liquor Trader Extortion Case

In Indore, seven people, including a police constable and a 'honeytrap' case accused, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort a liquor businessman by threatening to release his private photos and videos.

Key Points Seven individuals, including a police constable, have been arrested in Indore for allegedly trying to extort a liquor businessman.

The accused threatened to release private photos and videos of the businessman if he did not pay Rs 1 crore.

One of the arrested women was previously involved in a high-profile 'honeytrap' case from 2019.

The businessman refused a partnership with one of the accused after learning about her criminal record, leading to the extortion attempt.

Police are examining electronic devices seized from the accused to investigate the extent of the conspiracy.

Police have arrested seven people, including three women and a police constable, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based liquor businessman by threatening to make his private photos and videos public, an official said on Thursday.

One of the arrested women was also an accused in a high-profile 'honeytrap' case that came to light in 2019, police said.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The arrested persons were identified as Alka Dixit, her son Jaideep Dixit, Lakhan Choudhary, Shweta Jain, Jitendra Purohit, Reshu Choudhary and police constable Vinod Sharma.

Alka Dixit allegedly proposed a 50 per cent partnership to the complainant in a business venture, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

"When the businessman learnt that 16-17 criminal cases were registered against Alka, he refused to enter into a partnership with her," the DCP said.

Alka and her associates later intercepted him in the Super Corridor area and demanded Rs 1 crore, threatening to leak his private photos and videos and implicate him in false cases if he did not pay, the complainant told police.

Links to Previous Honeytrap Case

Shweta Jain, one of the accused, had been arrested in 2019 in connection with an organised extortion racket which targeted wealthy and influential persons using women. She met Alka in prison, DCP Tripathi said.

Based on technical evidence and interrogation of co-accused, police arrested Reshu Choudhary, a resident of Sagar, he said.

"Technical evidence suggests all three women were involved in the conspiracy to extort money from the businessman," the official added.

On reports linking Reshu Choudhary with the ruling BJP, the DCP said they were being verified.

No other complainant has approached police so far, but the investigators were examining the mobile phones and electronic devices seized from the accused in view of the seriousness of the case, he said.