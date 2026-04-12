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MP Police Nab Four for Blackmailing 70-Year-Old Man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 18:48 IST

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In Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, police have arrested four individuals for allegedly blackmailing a 70-year-old man and extorting £33,000, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime against vulnerable individuals.

Key Points

  • Four individuals were arrested for allegedly blackmailing a 70-year-old man in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The accused reportedly extorted approximately £33,000 from the victim using a recorded private video call.
  • The blackmailers threatened to falsely accuse the man of rape and kill him if he didn't pay.
  • The victim reported the extortion to the police after being pressured to pay an additional £20,000.
  • Police arrested all four suspects, who are now being questioned and will face court proceedings.

Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly blackmailing a 70-year-old man and extorting nearly Rs 33 lakh from him in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said.

The accused persons, identified as Parvati Bairagi, Rajendra Bairagi, Sharad Bairagi and Sanjana Bairagi, had allegedly recorded a private clip of the senior citizen during a WhatsApp video call and used it to blackmail him, an official said.

 

The four also allegedly threatened to implicate the complainant in a false rape case and kill him, Kotwali police station in-charge Santosh Waghela told PTI.

The man told the police that the accused initially took Rs 5,000 and later started demanding lakhs of rupees. Frightened by their threats, he paid the accused in cash, an official said.

The complainant alleged that the accused extorted around Rs 33 lakh from him between 2023 and 2026. He added that they were pressuring him to pay Rs 20 lakh more by April 12.

Arrest and Investigation

Waghela said police arrested all four accused following a complaint from the elderly man. They are currently being questioned and will be produced in court afterwards, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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