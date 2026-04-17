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Indore Police Bust Investment Fraud Ring Operating From Cambodia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 17, 2026 17:51 IST

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Indore police dismantled an investment fraud ring operating from Cambodia, arresting five individuals involved in luring victims with promises of high returns through a sophisticated online scam.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Indore police busted a gang involved in investment fraud, arresting five people.
  • The gang operated a WhatsApp account from Cambodia to lure investors with promises of high returns.
  • Victims were added to WhatsApp groups and tricked into downloading a dummy mobile application.
  • The gang used dummy bank accounts across different states to route the proceeds of their crimes.

A gang involved in cheating people with the promise of high returns on investment was busted in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of five persons, a police official said on Friday.

While the proceeds of crime were routed through different bank accounts in India, the WhatsApp account used to trap investors was being operated from Cambodia, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Kaladgi told reporters.

 

Modus Operandi Of The Investment Fraud

Vishal Chauhan (25), Ganesh Rao (23), Rashmi Ranjan (24), Ashish Panwar (41) and Naivedya Sironja (20) had provided dummy bank accounts (mule accounts) to the gang across different states on a commission of 1-2 per cent, he added.

The probe began after a Indore resident lodged a complaint at Bhanwarkuan police station claiming he was cheated of Rs 93 lakh, the official said.

How Victims Were Lured

"The gang lured people on social media platforms with promises of high returns from stock market investments. They would add victims to a WhatsApp group and then get them to download a dummy mobile application," he said.

The complainant purchased shares worth around Rs 93 lakh through the application and was shown that he had made a profit of Rs 4 crore.

The complainant was unable to withdraw this amount, which made him realise he had been cheated, the official said.

Investigation And Further Actions

"We have found 20 to 25 dummy bank accounts of the gang. Transactions in these accounts have been stopped after correspondence with banks, and a detailed investigation is underway," the DCP said.

Chauhan and Rao belong to Maharashtra, Ranjan hails from Odisha, while Panwar and Sironja are residents of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Such investment fraud schemes often involve charges under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and forgery. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve tracing the flow of funds and identifying other potential victims and accomplices. These types of scams have become increasingly prevalent, targeting individuals seeking quick financial gains through online platforms.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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