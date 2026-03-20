Real Estate Businessman in Indore Threatened with Extortion by Suspected Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Affiliate

An Indore real estate businessman is under police protection after receiving a chilling Rs 15 crore extortion threat from an individual claiming to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting a high-priority investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An Indore real estate businessman received a Rs 15 crore extortion demand from an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The extortion threat was delivered via WhatsApp calls and voice notes from a foreign number, with the caller identifying himself as Harry Boxer.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the threat using technical evidence.

The threatened businessman has been provided with a personal security officer due to the severity of the extortion attempt.

Similar extortion threats have been reported in districts surrounding Indore, suggesting a potential pattern of criminal activity.

Police on Friday registered a case against an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore extortion from a real estate businessman from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a police official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI that real estate businessman Sanjay Jain was threatened through WhatsApp calls and voice notes from a foreign number.

"The person demanding extortion from Jain identified himself as Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," he said.

The caller gave death threat to businessman and demanded Rs 15 crore extortion from him, the official said.

Dandotiya said that based on the businessman's complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person at the Tukoganj police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway based on technical evidence.

He said that the businessman has been provided with a personal security officer.

The police official said that some people in the districts surrounding Indore have also received similar threat calls.