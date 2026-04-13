HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Killed in Home Invasion in Nagpur

Man Killed in Home Invasion in Nagpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 17:36 IST

A disabled man in Nagpur was tragically strangled during a home robbery, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the remaining suspects involved in the deadly crime.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabine van Erp/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabine van Erp/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old disabled man in Nagpur was allegedly strangled during a home robbery.
  • The victim, Sahesram Bajirao Kewat, lived alone and was discovered by his daughter after she heard suspicious noises.
  • Police have arrested one suspect, Vilas Chaudhari, and are searching for two other suspects, Jitendra Wagare and Pravin Chavan.
  • The suspects allegedly entered the house to rob Kewat, but strangled him after he resisted and raised an alarm.
  • A murder case has been registered, and police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects in the Nagpur area.

A 60-year-old disabled man was allegedly strangled to death by three assailants who broke into his house to rob him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the Krishna Nagar area under Wadi police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

 

The victim, Sahesram Bajirao Kewat, lived alone, while one of his daughters lived next door, he said.

Kewat's daughter heard suspicious sounds and rushed to his house, where she found him lying dead, the official said.

He said the accused, Vilas Chaudhari (27), Jitendra Wagare (25), and Pravin Chavan (25), allegedly entered the house to rob the victim. However, after he resisted and raised an alarm, they smothered him with a pillow and strangled him.

"One of the accused has been arrested, and efforts are on to trace the other two," the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion
Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger
Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger
Latur Police Nab Two Suspects in Elderly Man's Murder
Elderly Paralysed Man Murdered in Sleep in Sultanpur
Elderly Paralysed Man Murdered in Sleep in Sultanpur
Nashik Tragedy: Man and Two Children Die in Canal, Suicide Suspected
Nashik Tragedy: Man and Two Children Die in Canal, Suicide Suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 2

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 3

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

VIDEOS

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle being taken for last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium1:09

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle being taken for last rites...

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Leopards, Elephants, Deer Spotted Along Wildlife Corridor1:30

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Leopards, Elephants, Deer...

Rashmi Thackeray breaks down while paying last respects to Asha Bhosle0:46

Rashmi Thackeray breaks down while paying last respects...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO