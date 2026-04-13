Man Killed in Home Invasion in Nagpur

A disabled man in Nagpur was tragically strangled during a home robbery, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the remaining suspects involved in the deadly crime.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabine van Erp/Pixabay.com

Key Points A 60-year-old disabled man in Nagpur was allegedly strangled during a home robbery.

The victim, Sahesram Bajirao Kewat, lived alone and was discovered by his daughter after she heard suspicious noises.

Police have arrested one suspect, Vilas Chaudhari, and are searching for two other suspects, Jitendra Wagare and Pravin Chavan.

The suspects allegedly entered the house to rob Kewat, but strangled him after he resisted and raised an alarm.

A murder case has been registered, and police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects in the Nagpur area.

A 60-year-old disabled man was allegedly strangled to death by three assailants who broke into his house to rob him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the Krishna Nagar area under Wadi police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

The victim, Sahesram Bajirao Kewat, lived alone, while one of his daughters lived next door, he said.

Kewat's daughter heard suspicious sounds and rushed to his house, where she found him lying dead, the official said.

He said the accused, Vilas Chaudhari (27), Jitendra Wagare (25), and Pravin Chavan (25), allegedly entered the house to rob the victim. However, after he resisted and raised an alarm, they smothered him with a pillow and strangled him.

"One of the accused has been arrested, and efforts are on to trace the other two," the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.