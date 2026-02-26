HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion

Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 11:56 IST

x

Four individuals have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly murdering a man suspected of stealing electric poles and wires, sparking a police investigation into the crime.

Key Points

  • Navi Mumbai police arrest four individuals in connection to the death of Sandeep Vishwakarma.
  • The victim was allegedly caught stealing electric poles and wires before being assaulted.
  • The accused confessed to beating Vishwakarma, leading to his death, and disposing of his body.
  • Those arrested include a rickshaw driver and an electrician, among others.
  • Police investigation is ongoing to uncover further details about the crime.

The crime branch of Navi Mumbai police has arrested four persons for allegedly beating a 31-year-old man to death on suspicion of theft, officials said on Thursday.

Sandeep Laxmikant Vishwakarma, a resident of Mankhurd in Mumbai, was reported missing on February 15 and his body was found the next day within the jurisdiction of Rabale MIDC police station, said a press release.

 

Autopsy report said that Vishwakarma had died due to injuries sustained in an assault.

Mobile phone records showed that Vishwakarma was in Vashi on February 15 and had spoken with a scrap dealer.

Details of the Crime

"Interrogation revealed that the deceased was caught while allegedly stealing electric poles and wires. The accused beat him up, resulting in his death, and carried his body in a rickshaw and dumped it near a drain in Mahape MIDC," said the release.

Sanket Jagtap, the rickshaw driver, allegedly confessed that he and three others caught Vishwakarma stealing from electrical distribution points (DPs) and assaulted him.

Subsequently, police arrested Pritam Bharat Bhoir (26), Shivaji Shankar Dumbare (57) and Amol Ramesh Gunjal (31). Gunjal is an electrician.

Further probe is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crime

RELATED STORIES

16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
Shivamogga turns tense after student's death outside school
Shivamogga turns tense after student's death outside school
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
Rajasthan Man Assaulted, Robbed After Tracking Missing SUV to Bengaluru
Rajasthan Man Assaulted, Robbed After Tracking Missing SUV to Bengaluru

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Heartwarming Moment: Japanese Child Pays Reverence by Touching Yogi's Feet1:42

Heartwarming Moment: Japanese Child Pays Reverence by...

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts

Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 Cr Pali Hill Mansion Seized by ED1:15

Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 Cr Pali Hill Mansion Seized by ED

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO