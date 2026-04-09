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Home  » News » Latur Police Nab Two Suspects in Elderly Man's Murder

Latur Police Nab Two Suspects in Elderly Man's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 21:28 IST

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Two individuals have been apprehended in Latur for the murder of an elderly scrap collector, allegedly stemming from a dispute over sleeping arrangements.

Key Points

  • Two individuals have been arrested in Latur in connection with the murder of Vitthal Sopan Sasane, an elderly scrap collector.
  • The suspects confessed to murdering Sasane after a dispute arose over sleeping space.
  • Sasane was reportedly assaulted with a wooden object and a floor tile, leading to his death.
  • The Latur police investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects, Om Sachin Janrao and Vaibhav alias Monya Prabhakar Munde.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly scrap collector in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

Vitthal Sopan Sasane (65), a native of Sugao in Chakur tehsil, was found dead in front of a shop along Ring Road on Tuesday night, following which a case was registered, the official said.

 

Details of the Arrest and Confession

"Our probe zeroed in on Om Sachin Janrao (30) and Vaibhav alias Monya Prabhakar Munde (24). The two confessed to murdering Sasane following a dispute over sleeping space. Sasane was assaulted with a wooden object and a floor tile," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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