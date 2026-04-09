Latur Police Nab Two Suspects in Elderly Man's Murder

Two individuals have been apprehended in Latur for the murder of an elderly scrap collector, allegedly stemming from a dispute over sleeping arrangements.

Key Points Two individuals have been arrested in Latur in connection with the murder of Vitthal Sopan Sasane, an elderly scrap collector.

The suspects confessed to murdering Sasane after a dispute arose over sleeping space.

Sasane was reportedly assaulted with a wooden object and a floor tile, leading to his death.

The Latur police investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects, Om Sachin Janrao and Vaibhav alias Monya Prabhakar Munde.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly scrap collector in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

Vitthal Sopan Sasane (65), a native of Sugao in Chakur tehsil, was found dead in front of a shop along Ring Road on Tuesday night, following which a case was registered, the official said.

Details of the Arrest and Confession

"Our probe zeroed in on Om Sachin Janrao (30) and Vaibhav alias Monya Prabhakar Munde (24). The two confessed to murdering Sasane following a dispute over sleeping space. Sasane was assaulted with a wooden object and a floor tile," the official said.