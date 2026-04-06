Shiv Sena Leader Stabbed to Death in Nanded; Suspect Detained After Encounter

A Shiv Sena leader's broad daylight murder in Nanded, India, has sparked outrage and police action, marking the fifth such incident in three days and raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Shiv Sena leader Sonu Kalyankar was stabbed to death in Nanded during a morning walk.

The murder is the fifth public killing in Nanded in the past three days, raising concerns about rising violence.

Police have detained four individuals in connection with the murder, including the main suspect, Ankush Gandamwar.

Gandamwar was apprehended after an encounter with the Crime Branch team, during which he sustained a bullet injury.

The deceased, Kalyankar, had recently joined Shiv Sena (UBT) and was previously attacked three years ago.

A 35-year-old Shiv Sena worker was stabbed to death in Nanded city in the early hours of Monday, after which one of the suspects was detained following an encounter that left him with a bullet injury, a police official said.

It is the fifth murder in a public space in the city in the last three days.

Sonu Kalyankar was out on a morning walk around 5.30 am when three men attacked him with sharp weapons in the Shreenagar area, an official said. He suffered 17 stab wounds, and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the official added.

"Four persons have been detained in connection with the murder," Inspector Santosh Tambe told PTI.

Suspect Apprehended After Police Encounter

The official said the main accused, Ankush Gandamwar, was held after an encounter in Zari area later in the day.

A trap was laid on a tip-off, but Gandamwar opened fire at the Crime Branch team in a bid to flee. He was injured in retaliatory firing, after which he was detained and then shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Political Affiliations and Previous Attack

Kalyankar recently left the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) and was the latter's city youth wing president. He survived an attack three years ago, police said.

Rising Violence in Nanded

Nanded has witnessed a series of violent incidents in public places in the last three days. Last week, three persons died in a clash between two gangs and one person was killed in the jurisdiction of the Vazirabad police station.