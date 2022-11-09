News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Modi halts convoy to let ambulance pass

SEE: Modi halts convoy to let ambulance pass

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday campaigned in Chambi and Sujanpur regions of Himachal Pradesh where he said the state needed a stable and strong government of "double engine" and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam" as he sought people's vote for the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of assembly seats in the state, and later in Sujanpur, Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre and being an "enemy" of development.

 

He said it is necessary for the BJP to remain in power for the state's development as the Congress had earlier also worked to obstruct its progress after he became prime minister while it was in power at the state till 2017.

He also accused the Congress of "insulting" Army chief and likening soldiers to goons. It had raised questions on the surgical strikes, which had targeted terror camps in Pakistan, as well, he added.

During the criss-crossing of the state for electioneering, the prime minister on Wednesday halted his motor convoy to let an ambulance pass in Chambi, winning hearts on social media for this gesture. See below!

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Elections Are MUST For Democracy
Elections Are MUST For Democracy
Govt okays electoral bonds ahead of Gujarat, HP polls
Govt okays electoral bonds ahead of Gujarat, HP polls
BJP's Himachal manifesto: UCC, 33% quota for women
BJP's Himachal manifesto: UCC, 33% quota for women
Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat..
Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat..
Power, metal stocks drag markets down
Power, metal stocks drag markets down
Suryakumar stays atop the ICC T20! rankings yet again
Suryakumar stays atop the ICC T20! rankings yet again
Be ready to fight and win wars, Xi Jinping tells PLA
Be ready to fight and win wars, Xi Jinping tells PLA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat..

Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat..

Jolt to Cong as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls

Jolt to Cong as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances