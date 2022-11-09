SEE: Modi halts convoy to let ambulance pass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday campaigned in Chambi and Sujanpur regions of Himachal Pradesh where he said the state needed a stable and strong government of "double engine" and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam" as he sought people's vote for the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of assembly seats in the state, and later in Sujanpur, Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre and being an "enemy" of development.

He said it is necessary for the BJP to remain in power for the state's development as the Congress had earlier also worked to obstruct its progress after he became prime minister while it was in power at the state till 2017.

He also accused the Congress of "insulting" Army chief and likening soldiers to goons. It had raised questions on the surgical strikes, which had targeted terror camps in Pakistan, as well, he added.

During the criss-crossing of the state for electioneering, the prime minister on Wednesday halted his motor convoy to let an ambulance pass in Chambi, winning hearts on social media for this gesture. See below!