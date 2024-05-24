6th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow to support Kumari Selja, the party candidate from the Sirsa seat in Sirsa on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 58 seats will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, covering 8 states.

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (195) number of candidates are graduates.

14 candidates are illiterates.

247 candidates belong to the 41-50 age group and 31 candidates are in the 71-80 age group.

Of the 886 candidates analysed from a total of 889 nominees, 89.3 per cent or 791 candidates are male candidates.

10.6 per cent or 94 candidates are women candidates in the sixth phase.

