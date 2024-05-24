News
Rediff.com  » News » How Many Crorepatis In 6th Phase?

How Many Crorepatis In 6th Phase?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 24, 2024 08:59 IST
IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi being felicitated during a public meeting in support of Saket Mishra, the BJP candidate from the Shravasti constituency, Uttar Pradesh, May 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

58 seats will go to the polls across 8 states.

 

Phase 6: Candidates' Financial Background

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 886 candidates analysed from the total of 889 candidates in the fray, 343 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 48 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party's 23 and 20 of the Congress.

Phase 6: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 183 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the sixth round of elections.

143 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the sixth phase belong to the BJP (28) followed by the Samajwadi Party (9) and Congress (8).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
