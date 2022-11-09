News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat...

Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat...

By REDIFF NEWS
November 09, 2022 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur pushes a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signs an autograph on his portrait during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul offers prayers at the Gurdwara Baba Zorawar SinghJi Baba FatehJi Singh on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti before resuming the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Degloor. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Rajeev Shukla, who is in charge of the Congress campaign for the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And that's Gehlot's political bete noire Congress leader Sachin Pilot being welcomed by party supporters during a public meeting in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow ahead of the Gujarat assembly election in Keshod. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan on his way to attend the Bahujan Swabhiman Mahasammelan in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath at the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO Staff Association in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters greet Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly election at Seraj in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wife Kalpana Soren performs rituals to Lugu Baba at Luguburu Gantabari Guromgar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima at Lalpaniya in Bokaro. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Look Who Wished L K Advani, 95
Look Who Wished L K Advani, 95
'This is not the BJP that I joined'
'This is not the BJP that I joined'
BJP's Giri defeats SP's Tiwari in straight contest in Gola Gokarannath
BJP's Giri defeats SP's Tiwari in straight contest in Gola Gokarannath
Tara's Act of Kindness
Tara's Act of Kindness
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
VOTE! Who Will Win The First Semi-Final?
VOTE! Who Will Win The First Semi-Final?
Pant or DK: Who will India pick for T20 WC semis?
Pant or DK: Who will India pick for T20 WC semis?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?

Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?

BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress

BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances