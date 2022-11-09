Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat...

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

IMAGE: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur pushes a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signs an autograph on his portrait during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul offers prayers at the Gurdwara Baba Zorawar SinghJi Baba FatehJi Singh on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti before resuming the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Degloor. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Rajeev Shukla, who is in charge of the Congress campaign for the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: And that's Gehlot's political bete noire Congress leader Sachin Pilot being welcomed by party supporters during a public meeting in Lahaul and Spiti. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow ahead of the Gujarat assembly election in Keshod. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan on his way to attend the Bahujan Swabhiman Mahasammelan in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath at the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO Staff Association in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters greet Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly election at Seraj in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wife Kalpana Soren performs rituals to Lugu Baba at Luguburu Gantabari Guromgar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima at Lalpaniya in Bokaro. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com