News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt okays issuing of electoral bonds ahead of Gujarat, HP polls

Govt okays issuing of electoral bonds ahead of Gujarat, HP polls

Source: PTI
November 07, 2022 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the government on Monday approved the issuance of the 23rd tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on November 9.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 23rd phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from November 9-15, the finance ministry said in a statement.

 

Usually, electoral bond tranches are open for sale between 1 and 10 of a designated month. For instance, the 22nd tranche of bond sales took place from October 1-10, 2022 while 21st tranche was from July 1-10, 2022.

Sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened from March 1-10, 2018.

The authorised SBI branches include those in Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment would be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, the statement said.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Electoral Bonds: Advantage BJP
Electoral Bonds: Advantage BJP
Why electoral bonds are not the solution
Why electoral bonds are not the solution
SC flags possible misuse of electoral bond funds
SC flags possible misuse of electoral bond funds
Sisodia aide will turn approver in excise case: CBI
Sisodia aide will turn approver in excise case: CBI
T20 WC: Kiwis not changing approach as Pakistan await
T20 WC: Kiwis not changing approach as Pakistan await
T20 WC: Why India should pick Pant for semis
T20 WC: Why India should pick Pant for semis
SC asks ex-chief secy to move trial court for bail
SC asks ex-chief secy to move trial court for bail
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Electoral bonds absolutely transparent: Govt to SC

Electoral bonds absolutely transparent: Govt to SC

Electoral bonds: What the controversy is all about

Electoral bonds: What the controversy is all about

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances