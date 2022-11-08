News
Rediff.com  » News » Big jolt to Congress as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2022 10:33 IST
Days ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, several Congress leaders and members of the state including Dharampal Thakur Khand, former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

IMAGE: Several Congress leaders join BJP in Himachal Pradesh in presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Photograph: @BJP4Himachal/Twitter

A total of 26 leaders of the Congress resigned from the party and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the polling.

The leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, in-charge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

 

Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur.

Others who switched sides along with them are Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the workers in the BJP.

"Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP," he said.

Himachal will go to polls on November 12, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Want Congress to do well in Gujarat, Himachal: Azad
Cong ignored Himachal as it is small state: Modi
A warning for BJP from Himachal Pradesh
Rishi Sunak makes dramatic exit at COP27 session
PHOTOS: Rayo Vallecano shock Real Madrid!
'After National Award, I didn't get work'
'You're about to see something special from Babar'
The War Against Coronavirus

