See, How We Smile!

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who have been constantly sniping at each other through statements released to the media and elsewhere, are all smiles at the Republic Day At Home event Saxena hosted at Raj Niwas.

IMAGE: Elsewhere, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak speak to the media after the Delhi municipal legislature was adjourned after a ruckus between AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors on the day of the mayor elections at the Civic Centre in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister N D Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees 2023 in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Modi with the children awardees.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meet a delegation of sugar millers from Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Shah and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-United National Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha, who some observers say may jump political ship owing to differences with JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar, pays floral tributes to the late Bihar political titan Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary in Patna.

IMAGE: Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Nagrota in Jammu.

IMAGE: Actor Anu Kapoor and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival at the JLN stadium in New Delhi.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com