News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » See, How We Smile!

See, How We Smile!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 25, 2023 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who have been constantly sniping at each other through statements released to the media and elsewhere, are all smiles at the Republic Day At Home event Saxena hosted at Raj Niwas.

 

IMAGE: Elsewhere, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak speak to the media after the Delhi municipal legislature was adjourned after a ruckus between AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors on the day of the mayor elections at the Civic Centre in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister N D Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees 2023 in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Modi with the children awardees.

 

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meet a delegation of sugar millers from Maharashtra.

 

IMAGE: Shah and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Janata Dal-United National Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha, who some observers say may jump political ship owing to differences with JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar, pays floral tributes to the late Bihar political titan Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

 

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Nagrota in Jammu.

 

IMAGE: Actor Anu Kapoor and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival at the JLN stadium in New Delhi.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Flt Lt Komal Will Unfurl Tiranga on R-Day
Flt Lt Komal Will Unfurl Tiranga on R-Day
The Lady Who Will Lead IAF Contingent
The Lady Who Will Lead IAF Contingent
Artistes Get Ready For Republic Day
Artistes Get Ready For Republic Day
Thiruvalluvar Is Protected From The Sea
Thiruvalluvar Is Protected From The Sea
Suryakumar is ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
Suryakumar is ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
Women's IPL: BCCI bags Rs 4669 cr windfall for 5 teams
Women's IPL: BCCI bags Rs 4669 cr windfall for 5 teams
US-based research firm alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani
US-based research firm alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

All Set For Republic Day Parade!

All Set For Republic Day Parade!

Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances