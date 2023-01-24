News
Rediff.com  » News » Daring Displays Of India's Marital Arts

Daring Displays Of India's Marital Arts

By REDIFF NEWS
January 24, 2023 16:54 IST
Glimpses from the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary at the JLN stadium in New Delhi on Monday, January 23, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Kalaripayattu performed during the festival. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: During a demonstration of Punjab's Gatka martial arts, a performer spits fire.

 

IMAGE: A performer lies on a bed of nails during a demonstration of Punjab's Gatka martial arts.

 

IMAGE: Participants perform Mallakhamb holding the Tiranga.

 

IMAGE: Another fire-spewing act, this time during a Mallakhamb display.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers from the Gorkha Regiment in action.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
