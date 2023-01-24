Daring Displays Of India's Marital Arts

Glimpses from the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary at the JLN stadium in New Delhi on Monday, January 23, 2023.

IMAGE: Kalaripayattu performed during the festival. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: During a demonstration of Punjab's Gatka martial arts, a performer spits fire.

IMAGE: A performer lies on a bed of nails during a demonstration of Punjab's Gatka martial arts.

IMAGE: Participants perform Mallakhamb holding the Tiranga.

IMAGE: Another fire-spewing act, this time during a Mallakhamb display.

IMAGE: Soldiers from the Gorkha Regiment in action.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com