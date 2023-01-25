News
Rediff.com  » News » Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

By REDIFF NEWS
January 25, 2023 14:54 IST
Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images captures glimpses of the dress rehearsal in Bengaluru, January 24, 2023, for the parade to celebrate Republic Day.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers from the Indian Army perform Kalaripayattu, here, below and below. All photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

 

 

IMAGE: Army Service Corps 'Tornadoes' perform the ring of fire.

 

IMAGE: Another spectacular stunt by the ASC 'Tornadoes'.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers pet police dogs before the dress rehearsal.

 

IMAGE: School children too pet the friendly police dogs.

 

IMAGE: School children participate in the rehearsal.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers from the Madras Sappers march before the big day.

 

IMAGE: School girls participate in the march past.

 

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel will also be seen during the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru.

 

IMAGE: As will this contingent of women police constables from the Kerala police.

 

IMAGE: No better sight in the world than the Tiranga!

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

