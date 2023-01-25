Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images captures glimpses of the dress rehearsal in Bengaluru, January 24, 2023, for the parade to celebrate Republic Day.
IMAGE: Soldiers from the Indian Army perform Kalaripayattu, here, below and below. All photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
IMAGE: Army Service Corps 'Tornadoes' perform the ring of fire.
IMAGE: Another spectacular stunt by the ASC 'Tornadoes'.
IMAGE: Soldiers pet police dogs before the dress rehearsal.
IMAGE: School children too pet the friendly police dogs.
IMAGE: School children participate in the rehearsal.
IMAGE: Soldiers from the Madras Sappers march before the big day.
IMAGE: School girls participate in the march past.
IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel will also be seen during the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru.
IMAGE: As will this contingent of women police constables from the Kerala police.
IMAGE: No better sight in the world than the Tiranga!
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com