Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images captures glimpses of the dress rehearsal in Bengaluru, January 24, 2023, for the parade to celebrate Republic Day.

IMAGE: Soldiers from the Indian Army perform Kalaripayattu, here, below and below. All photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Army Service Corps 'Tornadoes' perform the ring of fire.

IMAGE: Another spectacular stunt by the ASC 'Tornadoes'.

IMAGE: Soldiers pet police dogs before the dress rehearsal.

IMAGE: School children too pet the friendly police dogs.

IMAGE: School children participate in the rehearsal.

IMAGE: Soldiers from the Madras Sappers march before the big day.

IMAGE: School girls participate in the march past.

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel will also be seen during the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: As will this contingent of women police constables from the Kerala police.

IMAGE: No better sight in the world than the Tiranga!

