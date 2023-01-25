All Set For Republic Day Parade!

Glimpses of the dress rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force helicopters, who will be part of the parade. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Indian Air Force aircraft, who will be part of the flypast, here and below. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Indian Air Force aircraft fly over Parliament House. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Air Force's Su-30 aircraft with a C-17 Globemaster. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The BSF's camel contingent. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Indian Army daredevils who will be seen on Kartavyapath on Thursday morning, here and below. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Akash missiles. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Arjun Mark-I tank. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: Indian Army tanks during the dress rehearsal. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force tableau. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Directorate of Indian Army Veterans tableau. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Central Armed Police Forces tableau. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Narcotics Control Bureau tableau. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Gujarat tableau. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Maharashtra tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Karnataka tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Haryana tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Ministry of Culture tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Uttar Pradesh tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Jammu and Kashmir tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Ladakh tableau. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Artistes perform during the full dress rehearsal. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A contingent of the Railway Protection Force. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A contingent of the Indian Coast Guard. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A contingent of the Egyptian military marches during the rehearsal. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

