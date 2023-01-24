News
Rediff.com  » News » Artistes Get Ready For Republic Day

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: January 24, 2023 10:32 IST
Glimpses of artistes, who will accompany the tableaux during the Republic Day 2023 Parade, getting ready for the media preview on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes from Karnataka. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An artiste from Maharashtra. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Maharashtra tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Jharkhand tableau. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Haryana tableau depicts a scene from the Mahabharata: Lord Krishna advising Arjuna on the battlefield in Kurukshetra, which is now part of modern Haryana. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Workers apply finishing touches to the Indian Air Force tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Workers apply finishing touches to the Indian Navy tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the parked tableaux. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
