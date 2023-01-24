Artistes Get Ready For Republic Day

Glimpses of artistes, who will accompany the tableaux during the Republic Day 2023 Parade, getting ready for the media preview on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

IMAGE: Artistes from Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Artistes from Karnataka. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: An artiste from Maharashtra. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Maharashtra tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Jharkhand tableau. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Haryana tableau depicts a scene from the Mahabharata: Lord Krishna advising Arjuna on the battlefield in Kurukshetra, which is now part of modern Haryana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Workers apply finishing touches to the Indian Air Force tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Workers apply finishing touches to the Indian Navy tableau. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A glimpse of the parked tableaux. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com