Allu Arjun Leaves For Cop Station

IMAGE: Allu Arjun says bye to daughter Allu Arha as he leaves for Hyderabad's Chikkadpally police station in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident. All photographs: ANI Photo

Allu Arjun arrived at Hyderabad's Chikkadpally police station on on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, to appear for questioning in connection with the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 on December 4.

The actor was asked to appear at the Chikkadpally police station and 'cooperate' in the investigation.

'The case is under investigation and your presence is quite essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers from you about the incident and if necessary for visiting scene of offence, in order to ascertain the true facts,' the notice issued by the Telangana police read.

The tragic event occurred on December 4 when Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A massive crowd gathered to see him, and the situation reportedly escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car.

A woman named Revathi was killed and her child Sri Tej sustained injuries in the stampede.

Following the incident, Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

Security has been tightened outside his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills following protests demanding justice for the deceased woman.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arjun's father-in-law Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy visited the actor's home.

On Monday Pushpa 2 Producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar handed over a Rs 50 lakh cheque to the victim's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

The cheque was received by Revathi's husband and Sri Tej's father. Sri Tej is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident has sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Arjun for the tragedy, telling the state assembly that the police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

Arjun dismissed allegations of misconduct, describing them as an attempt at 'character assassination.'



Pushpa 2 is scheduled to launch the Rs 700 Crore Club in Bollywood this week, the first film in Hindi to earn Rs 700 crores (Rs 7 billion) at the box office. Twenty days after its release, Pushpa 2 is still drawing audiences to theatres



Arjun's father-in-law Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy -- whose daughter Sneha has been married to the movie star since 2011 -- is a Congress politician who was in the Telangana Rajya Samiti earlier. He is also related to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who has taken a strong stand against Arjun, to the extent that the m9 news site reported on Monday that Deepadas Munshi, who is the Congress official in charge of Telangana, refused to grant Chandrashekhar Reddy an appointment.

