Home  » News » Character assassination: Allu Arjun on stampede row

Character assassination: Allu Arjun on stampede row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 21, 2024 21:26 IST
Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday said the incident in which a woman died and her son was hospitalised at a theatre here where 'Pushpa-2' was screened on December 4 was purely an accident and denied the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the roadshow.

IMAGE: Telugu star Allu Arjun. Photograph: ANI on X

Hours after Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the 'Pushpa 2' star refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or a roadshow.

"There is a lot of misinformation that I behaved in a particular way. These are wrong allegations. It's humiliating and a character assassination. There is a lot of misinformation going on, a lot of false allegations, especially character assassination," he told reporters in a hurriedly held press conference.

 

Describing the death of the woman as an accident, he said he was not blaming anyone as it is an unfortunate incident.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2'.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13.

The Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here on December 14 morning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
