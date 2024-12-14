News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail

How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 14, 2024 21:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Allu Arjun, who was lodged in Chanchalguda Central prison in Hyderabad on Friday following a local court's remand in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, spent the night normally and had rice and vegetable curry for dinner, a senior official of the Telangana prisons department said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun addresses the media after being released from Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo)

The official further said the actor was kept separately along with other accused in the case and was treated as a special class prisoner as per the court's order.

Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail granted by the Telangana high court on Friday.

 

"He was quite normal. He did not appear depressed. The dinner time is normally 5.30 pm. However, late admissions will also be served food. The actor had rice and vegetable curry, and he was treated as a special class prisoner as per the court's order," the official told PTI.

Separate class prisoners are provided with a cot and a table and chair.

"He did not ask the jail authorities any favours," the official further said, adding Arjun was brought at 6.30 PM yesterday to the facility and released at 6.20 AM today.

The official refuted the remarks made by Arjun's advocate that the star was not released despite the HC's order, saying according to the jail manual no prisoner will be released after 7 PM. Only in exceptional cases the time would be extended up to 9 PM.

He said an official not less than the Jailer rank should be present to complete the formalities to release any prisoners from the prison and the HC's interim bail order physical copy arrived at the facility at 11.30 PM.

Allu Arjun's advocate Ashok reddy, after the actor was released from the prison on Saturday, claimed the authorities did not release the celebrity despite having got the High Court order copy.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

He was arrested on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
3 held over woman's death at 'Pushpa 2' premiere
3 held over woman's death at 'Pushpa 2' premiere
Farmers pause Delhi march after cops open water cannon
Farmers pause Delhi march after cops open water cannon
'Double maths period, boring': Cong on Modi's speech
'Double maths period, boring': Cong on Modi's speech
BJP counters Rahul's Savarkar attack with Indira letter
BJP counters Rahul's Savarkar attack with Indira letter
One family 'tasted blood'...: Modi tears into Gandhis
One family 'tasted blood'...: Modi tears into Gandhis
More like this
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case
Allu Arjun booked after woman dies at Pushpa 2 show
Allu Arjun booked after woman dies at Pushpa 2 show

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances