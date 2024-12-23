Pushpa 2 To Enter 700 Cr Club This Week

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

There were multiple new releases, across languages, last weekend. But Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi) continued to rule the roost.

The film gathered huge moolah and set a new record for the third weekend. On Friday, the box office numbers read Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million), Saturday saw Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million) coming in, and Sunday had Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) coming in.

This is spectacular because during all of 2024, most movies have struggled to have these kinds of numbers even in their entire lifetime.

This goes on to show that the Allu Arjun-Sukumar film is here for a really long run and will not go off the theatres anytime soon.

The Hindi version has already collected Rs 690 crore (Rs 6.9 billion) and in just a couple of days, it will also create the Rs 700 Crore Club (Rs 7 billion).

IMAGE: A scene from Mufasa: The Lion King.

The other release Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to The Lion King, and it enjoyed a weekend of around Rs 32 crore* (Rs 320 million*).

There will be dip in collections on Monday but will remain stable on Tuesday again, since it's Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, the collections will grow again due to the festivities kicking in. It won't be surprising if this turns out to be Mufasa's biggest day since release.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Vanvaas.

Anil Sharma's Vanvaas also released.

Last year, Sharma's Gadar 2 was a blockbuster but his new film is a family drama focusing on aged parents. A theme like this would find it very hard to find an audience and that reflected in the sub-par collections on Friday when less than a crore were accumulated.

Somehow, the film did manage to cross Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark each on Saturday and Sunday, as a result of which the weekend reads as Rs 3 crore* (Rs 30 million). However, with the kind of credentials that the film carries, especially with Nana Patekar leading the cast, the collections needed to be much higher.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. Note: All collections as per various box office sources.