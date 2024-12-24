News
Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today

Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 24, 2024 09:28 IST
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4, police sources said.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun. Photograph: ANI Photo

The actor was asked to appear at 11 am, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.

Allu Arjun has earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation.

 

The notice came a day after police commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun who was named as accused no 11 was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13.

The Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison in Hyderabad December 14 morning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Allu Arjun's house attack: 6 get bail; security hiked
How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case
The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart
'The World Will Never Be The Same'
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
Allu Arjun's house attack: 6 get bail; security hiked
