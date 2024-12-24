News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart

The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart

By REDIFF STYLE
December 24, 2024 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When it comes to being a fashionista, Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, has carved her own niche. 

Despite staying largely out of the limelight, this entrepreneur's fashion choices speak volumes about her refined taste and her ability to stay grounded.

From casual daywear to glamorous evening outfits, her wardrobe showcases subtle luxury and sophisticated styling.

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: Allu Sneha Reddy showcases her impeccable fashion sense in a Rimzim Dadu top, ruched skirt and dramatic earrings. All photographs: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

 

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: Sneha slays in orange embroidered co-ords while Arjun keeps it classic in an ivory sherwani.

 

 

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: A dreamy peplum top paired with a flowing lehenga and ornate earrings -- Sneha’s style game is a class act.

 

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: Shimmering in a stunning black lehenga with a chic cape, she reveals why she’s the queen of glam.

 

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: With cascading wavy hair and a dramatic black-and-gold outfit, Sneha gives baroque feels. 

 

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: Sneha and Allu Arjun twin during their winter holiday; don't miss little Arha's cute photobomb.

 

Allu Sneha Reddy

IMAGE: Sneha exudes timeless charm in a pastel chikankari sari.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
When Hansika, Shriya, Sobhitha Choose To Bedazzle
When Hansika, Shriya, Sobhitha Choose To Bedazzle
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
'The World Will Never Be The Same'
'The World Will Never Be The Same'
Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today
Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
Allu Arjun's house attack: 6 get bail; security hiked
Allu Arjun's house attack: 6 get bail; security hiked
More like this
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances