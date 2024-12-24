The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart

When it comes to being a fashionista, Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, has carved her own niche.

Despite staying largely out of the limelight, this entrepreneur's fashion choices speak volumes about her refined taste and her ability to stay grounded.

From casual daywear to glamorous evening outfits, her wardrobe showcases subtle luxury and sophisticated styling.

IMAGE: Allu Sneha Reddy showcases her impeccable fashion sense in a Rimzim Dadu top, ruched skirt and dramatic earrings. All photographs: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

IMAGE: Sneha slays in orange embroidered co-ords while Arjun keeps it classic in an ivory sherwani.

IMAGE: A dreamy peplum top paired with a flowing lehenga and ornate earrings -- Sneha’s style game is a class act.

IMAGE: Shimmering in a stunning black lehenga with a chic cape, she reveals why she’s the queen of glam.

IMAGE: With cascading wavy hair and a dramatic black-and-gold outfit, Sneha gives baroque feels.

IMAGE: Sneha and Allu Arjun twin during their winter holiday; don't miss little Arha's cute photobomb.

IMAGE: Sneha exudes timeless charm in a pastel chikankari sari.

