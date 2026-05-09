Security Guard Hacked To Death In Uttar Pradesh

Police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating the hacking death of a security guard at an Industrial Training Institute, with a suspect identified through CCTV footage.

Key Points A 23-year-old security guard, Aditya Khatana, was allegedly hacked to death in Issapur village, Uttar Pradesh.

Police are investigating the murder at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) where the victim worked.

A suspect with a criminal background from a neighbouring district has been identified via CCTV footage.

The victim's family initially protested, demanding swift arrest of the accused in the security guard murder case.

A 23-year-old security guard posted at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was allegedly hacked to death here, police said on Saturday.

They said the victim's body, identified as Aditya Khatana, was recovered from a field in Issapur village under the Gangoh police station area.

Police Investigation Underway

After receiving information about the incident, Gangoh police station personnel and Circle Officer Ashok Sisodiya reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage installed on the college campus.

Suspect Identified In Security Guard Murder

According to officials, a suspicious man from Amalapur village in neighbouring Shamli district was seen moving around the vicinity on Friday night.

Police said the suspect was recently released from jail and has a criminal background.

Family Demands Justice

The victim's family members and villagers were angry over the incident, the police said. They only agreed to let the police take the body for a postmortem after Sisodiya assured them that the accused would be arrested soon, they said.

Further investigation is underway.