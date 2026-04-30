Security Guard Found Dead At Delhi Construction Site

A security guard's mysterious death at a Delhi construction site sparks a police investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A security guard was found dead at a construction site in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Kumar, was a night-duty guard at the site.

Police were alerted after Kumar did not return home, prompting a missing person report.

The body was found within the construction site's boundary, and a post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of drug use.

A 37-year-old security guard was found dead under suspicious circumstances at an under-construction hospital site in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Launched Into Security Guard's Death

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sultanpuri, who was employed as a night-duty guard at the construction site near Jalebi Chowk, they said.

According to police, Kumar had reported for duty at around 8 pm on April 29 but did not return home the following morning, prompting his family to make a PCR call reporting him missing at around 11.18 am.

Search Operation And Discovery Of The Body

During a search operation, his body was found lying in the bushes within the boundary walls of the construction site, an area that lacked electricity.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in Mangolpuri.

Police Investigation Underway

"No visible external injuries were noticed on the body during prima facie inspection. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased was likely addicted to narcotic substances, though police said all angles are being probed.