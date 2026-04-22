Aligarh Businessman Found Dead; Police Investigate Murder

Police in Aligarh are investigating the murder of a local petrol pump owner, Narottam Singh, whose body was discovered in an under-construction house, prompting a search for the main suspect and raising concerns in the community.

Key Points Aligarh businessman Narottam Singh was found murdered in an under-construction house.

The victim owned a petrol pump and was last seen with an acquaintance named Kanhaiya.

Police have arrested two brothers of the suspect, Kanhaiya, for questioning.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered near the body.

The motive behind the murder is currently under investigation by Aligarh police.

The body of a local businessman was recovered from an under-construction house in a village on the outskirts of Aligarh on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Narottam Singh, who owned a petrol pump in the Doharra locality, a short distance from the site where his body was found in Chilkorra village under the Kwarsi police station area.

Details of the Incident

According to family members, Singh was last seen in the forenoon when he left home on a two-wheeler with a close acquaintance and neighbour, identified as Kanhaiya. When he did not return by the afternoon, his family tried to contact him, but his phone was found switched off. They began searching for him, and his body was later found in the evening inside an under-construction house allegedly belonging to Kanhaiya.

Police Investigation Underway

As news of the incident spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Senior police officials, along with forensic teams, reached the scene and began an investigation.

Statements from Authorities

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar said the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. He said two brothers of the suspect Kanhaiya have been arrested for questioning.

Evidence Recovered

A knife, believed to have been used to slit the victim's throat, was recovered near the body, police said, adding that a search operation has been launched across the district to nab the main accused.

Police said Singh's son is a senior leader of the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha.

The investigation is ongoing into the death of Narottam Singh, who was found in a building reportedly owned by a neighbour. In India, murder investigations are typically led by local police, who gather forensic evidence and question potential witnesses to establish a motive and identify suspects. The involvement of a political figure's family member may add sensitivity to the case.