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Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 09:34 IST

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In Manipur, security forces have dismantled 23 illegal bunkers in Ukhrul and seized 18 IEDs in Tengnoupal, intensifying efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces destroyed 23 illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
  • 18 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized in Tengnoupal district during a separate operation.
  • The bunkers were located in hill villages under the Litan police station area.
  • Arms and explosives, including rifles and pistols, were seized in T Bongmol village.

Security forces have destroyed 23 bunkers illegally constructed in Manipur's Ukhrul and seized 18 IEDs in Tengnoupal district in separate operations, a police statement said on Saturday.

The bunkers were destroyed on Thursday in the hill villages of Mongkot Chepu, Shongphel, Mullam, Sirarakhong and Ringue in Litan police station area, it said.

 

Arms Seized During Manipur Security Operations

A 12-bore pump action gun, 17 cartridges of different calibres and 111 empty cases of fired bullets were also seized.

At least seven people have been shot dead in different firing incidents and more than 30 houses have been torched since violence broke out between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Ukhrul district in February this year.

IEDs Recovered in Tengnoupal District

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Wednesday, security forces seized a cache of arms and explosives in T Bongmol village in Moreh police station area in Tengnoupal district.

Two single-barrel rifles, four 9mm pistols with magazines and 18 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized. The explosives were destroyed on the spot, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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