HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers In Manipur

Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 11:04 IST

x

Security forces in Manipur have destroyed six illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district and seized arms near the India-Myanmar border, intensifying efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six illegal bunkers were destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district by security forces.
  • The bunkers were located in Tingpibung village, Lungter Hill, and Leplen village.
  • Security forces seized 12 empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition from the destroyed bunker sites.
  • Arms and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle and IEDs, were recovered near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

Security forces in Manipur destroyed six illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district and recovered arms and explosives near the India-Myanmar border.

Bunkers Destroyed in Kangpokpi

Two illegal bunkers were destroyed at Tingpibung village, three bunkers were demolished at Lungter Hill, and one bunker in Leplen village, police said.

 

Security forces seized 12 empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition from the sites.

Arms Recovered Near Myanmar Border

In another operation, security forces recovered arms and explosives from near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoual district, officials said.

An AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a carbine with a magazine, and four IEDs were recovered.

Manipur has witnessed ongoing security concerns due to the presence of various insurgent groups. The destruction of illegal bunkers and seizure of arms are part of the security forces' efforts to maintain law and order in the region, particularly near the sensitive India-Myanmar border.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Manipur Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers After Clashes
Manipur Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers After Clashes
Manipur Security Operation: Bunkers Destroyed, IEDs Seized
Manipur Security Operation: Bunkers Destroyed, IEDs Seized
Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers in Manipur After Clashes
Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers in Manipur After Clashes
Manipur: 12 bunkers destroyed in 24 hours
Manipur: 12 bunkers destroyed in 24 hours
Manipur: Search ops conducted, illegal bunkers destroyed
Manipur: Search ops conducted, illegal bunkers destroyed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Ex-domestic help held for rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter6:44

Ex-domestic help held for rape-murder of IRS officer's...

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors3:37

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors

Kamal Haasan Votes with Daughter Shruti in Chennai3:06

Kamal Haasan Votes with Daughter Shruti in Chennai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO