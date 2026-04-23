Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have destroyed six illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district and seized arms near the India-Myanmar border, intensifying efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six illegal bunkers were destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district by security forces.

The bunkers were located in Tingpibung village, Lungter Hill, and Leplen village.

Security forces seized 12 empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition from the destroyed bunker sites.

Arms and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle and IEDs, were recovered near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

Security forces in Manipur destroyed six illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district and recovered arms and explosives near the India-Myanmar border.

Bunkers Destroyed in Kangpokpi

Two illegal bunkers were destroyed at Tingpibung village, three bunkers were demolished at Lungter Hill, and one bunker in Leplen village, police said.

Security forces seized 12 empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition from the sites.

Arms Recovered Near Myanmar Border

In another operation, security forces recovered arms and explosives from near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoual district, officials said.

An AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a carbine with a magazine, and four IEDs were recovered.

Manipur has witnessed ongoing security concerns due to the presence of various insurgent groups. The destruction of illegal bunkers and seizure of arms are part of the security forces' efforts to maintain law and order in the region, particularly near the sensitive India-Myanmar border.