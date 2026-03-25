Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers in Manipur After Clashes

Following a series of gunfights, security forces in Manipur have dismantled multiple bunkers in the Ukhrul district in an effort to de-escalate tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces dismantled multiple bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district after recent gunfights.

The operation targeted bunkers in Lengiangching and Mongkot Chepu villages to reduce tensions.

Escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers near Litan Sareikhong prompted the action.

Recent clashes resulted in injuries to both Tangkhul Naga civilians and a Kuki woman.

Security forces have intensified patrolling and troop deployment to establish area domination.

Security forces dismantled multiple bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district following a spate of gunfights between armed groups that left three people injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out at several locations in the Litan police station, targeting bunkers in Lengiangching and Mongkot Chepu villages, they said.

Background to the Security Operation

The action comes in the wake of escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers near Litan Sareikhong, where clashes in February had led to the burning of over 30 houses.

Since then, nearby villages such as Mongkot Chepu and Sharkaphung have witnessed repeated exchanges of fire.

On Tuesday, two Tangkhul Naga civilians were injured in firing at Sharkaphung in neighbouring Kamjong district, while a Kuki woman sustained injuries at Mongkot Chepu on Monday.

Security forces also recovered a large number of spent cartridges during the operation, officials said.

Area domination has been established through intensified patrolling and strategic deployment of troops, they said.