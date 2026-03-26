Manipur Security Forces Destroy Illegal Bunkers After Clashes

Security forces in Manipur dismantle illegal bunkers in Ukhrul district to quell escalating tensions and prevent further violence between armed groups and villagers following recent gunfights.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces in Manipur destroyed six illegal bunkers in Ukhrul district used by armed groups.

The bunkers were linked to recent gunfights in the Litan area, which resulted in injuries.

The operation aims to de-escalate tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers following clashes and arson.

Security forces are maintaining a presence to prevent further violence in the affected areas.

Recent incidents of firing have injured individuals from both the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities.

Security forces have destroyed six illegal bunkers constructed by armed groups in Manipur's Ukhrul district, police said on Thursday.

The bunkers were used in recent gunfights between armed groups in Litan area, which left at least three people injured.

"In continuation of the operation by security forces which commenced yesterday, six bunkers illegally constructed were dismantled on Wednesday at Litan and Mongkat Chepu Upper village areas," a police statement said.

Following the operation, a majority of the bunkers in violence-affected Litan have been rendered ineffective, it said, adding that security forces remain alert and troops have been strategically deployed to prevent escalation of violence in the area.

Background of the Conflict

The development came in the wake of escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers near Litan Sareikhong, where clashes in February had led to the burning of over 30 houses.

Since then, nearby villages, including Mongkot Chepu and Sharkaphung, have witnessed repeated incidents of gunfights between armed men.

On Tuesday, two Tangkhul Naga persons were injured in firing at Sharkaphung in neighbouring Kamjong district, while a Kuki woman sustained injuries at Mongkot Chepu on Monday.

Police said security forces are conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas.