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Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunkers In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 29, 2026 11:58 IST

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In Manipur, security forces have dismantled 12 illegal bunkers used by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, escalating efforts to quell tribal violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces destroyed 12 illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts of Manipur.
  • The bunkers were erected by armed groups amidst ongoing violence between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga tribes.
  • Three bunkers were destroyed at Lungter hill and one each at Tingpibung and Leplen villages in Kangpokpi district.
  • Seven bunkers were destroyed in various locations in Litan police station area in Ukhrul district.
  • Security forces also seized weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and grenades, in Churachandpur district.

Security forces have destroyed 12 illegal bunkers erected by armed groups in different parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

Bunkers Destroyed in Kangpokpi District

Three illegal bunkers were destroyed at Lungter hill and one each at Tingpibung and Leplen villages in Saikul police station area in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.

 

Operations in Ukhrul District

Seven illegal bunkers were also destroyed the same day at various locations in Litan police station area in Ukhrul district, it said.

Background of the Conflict

Illegal bunkers have been set up by armed groups of warring Kuki and Tangkhul Naga tribes since violence broke out between the two communities in February this year.

At least seven persons have been shot dead by armed groups and more than 30 houses burnt in Ukhrul, neighbouring Kamjong district and Kangpokpi following the outbreak of violence between the two major tribes.

Weapon Seizure in Churachandpur

Meanwhile, in an unrelated operation, security forces seized an AK-47 rifle, three single-barrel guns, a pistol, two grenades and an 81mm mortar from Maovom village and its adjoining areas in Churachandpur police station area in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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