Manipur Security Operation: Bunkers Destroyed, IEDs Seized

In a major security operation, Indian security forces in Manipur dismantled 21 illegal bunkers and seized 13 IEDs, intensifying efforts to maintain peace and security in the region following the death of a BSF personnel.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces destroyed 21 illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

Thirteen improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from Tengnoupal district.

The bunkers were illegally constructed by armed miscreants.

A BSF constable was recently killed by a bullet fired from an unknown direction in the vicinity of Mongkot Chepu village.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including pistols and combat uniforms, was seized in the Moreh area.

Security forces have destroyed 21 illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district, where a BSF personnel was recently shot dead, a police statement said on Sunday.

They also seized 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Tengnoupal district in a separate operation.

Bunker Demolition and Arms Seizure Details

Security forces destroyed 14 bunkers in Sikibung village and seven in Mongkot Chepu, both under the jurisdiction of Litan police station, on Satuday, the statement said, adding that 11 empty cartridge shells were seized.

The bunkers were illegally built by armed miscreants, police said.

A BSF constable hailing from West Bengal was recently shot dead after he was struck with a bullet fired from an unknown direction, while performing duty in the vicinity of Mongkot Chepu village, they said.

IEDs and Ammunition Recovered

In another operation, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Moreh area of Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

Two 9mm pistols with magazines, two combat uniforms and 13 IEDs were seized during the operation. The IEDs were also destroyed in situ, the statement added.