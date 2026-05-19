Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Court Demands Police Diary

In the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, an Indian court has ordered the review of the police diary after the family requested a second post-mortem, raising concerns about the initial investigation.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Bhopal court summons police diary in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case.

Family seeks a second post-mortem, alleging discrepancies in the initial report.

Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law are charged with dowry death and harassment.

Family questions the presence of relatives at the initial post-mortem and demands transparency.

Police have announced a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the absconding husband.

A local court here on Tuesday summoned the police diary related to the case of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, following a plea moved by her family seeking a second post-mortem.

Examining the plea, the court set Wednesday as the next date to review the police diary, according to people familiar with developments of the case.

Details of the Dowry Death Case

The 33-year-old was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge (ADJ), with dowry death and harassment.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the husband, who has been absconding.

Family Seeks Second Post-Mortem

When contacted, the lawyer for the woman's family, Anurag Shrivastava, said, "We have moved an application for a second post-mortem of Twisha before the concerned magistrate in Bhopal."

He, however, refused to provide further details about the plea.

Twisha's family has been seeking a second post-mortem, claiming that their daughter had injuries on her body that were not reflected in the initial report.

Objections Raised by the Family

They have also raised objections over the presence of Giribala Singh and her relatives, especially those belonging to the medical fraternity, at the venue where the post-mortem was conducted.

During a press conference on Monday, Giribala said that she had visited the mortuary, where the woman's family allegedly hounded her.

The family issued a statement on Monday, saying that despite pressure and adversity, they continue to believe in the values of duty, courage, and justice for which the nation stands.

The statement said if the accused persons truly believe in complete transparency and innocence, then why is there hesitation or silence regarding an independent second medical examination by a premier institution like AIIMS Delhi?

"A grieving family that has already lost its daughter is only asking for truth, scientific clarity, and an investigation free from doubt. When a young woman is no longer alive to speak for herself, every unanswered question deepens the pain of the family and weakens public confidence in the process," the statement read.

"An independent review would not harm the innocent - it would only strengthen faith in justice and ensure that no shadow of doubt remains over the investigation," it said, questioning why Giribala Singh doesn't support the second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi if she is innocent.