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Home  » News » Search Operation Underway in Samba District After Suspicious Movement Reported

Search Operation Underway in Samba District After Suspicious Movement Reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 11:11 IST

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A security operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district as security forces search for suspicious individuals reported by local residents, raising concerns about potential militant activity.

Key Points

  • Security forces initiated a search operation in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, after reports of suspicious individuals.
  • A local resident reported seeing three unidentified persons, one carrying a heavy backpack, near Bedh Khad in the Darui area.
  • The Special Operations Group, assisted by the Army and paramilitary forces, is conducting the search.
  • The search operation is ongoing in the village and surrounding areas, with no contact made with the suspects so far.

Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation at a village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of movement of three suspicious individuals, officials said.

A resident of Bedh Khad in the Darui area reported spotting three unidentified persons with one carrying a heavy backpack, moving along a dried-up stream under the cover of darkness.

 

Suspecting them to be terrorists, though no weapons were visible, the Special Operations Group of the local police, assisted by the Army and paramilitary forces, launched a search operation to trace the suspects.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Officials said the search operation was ongoing in the village and adjoining areas, but there had been no contact with the suspected persons so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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