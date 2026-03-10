Security Forces Investigate Suspected Pakistani Drone Activity in Samba

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a comprehensive search operation after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted near the International Border in Samba, raising concerns about potential security threats and prompting heightened vigilance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces initiated a search operation in Samba district after suspected Pakistani drone activity was reported near the International Border.

The drone was detected over the Daboh area, prompting countermeasures and a thorough search for airdropped weapons or narcotics.

A joint search operation involving the Army, police, and Border Security Force (BSF) is currently underway.

Separate search operations were also launched in Bhai Nallah, Lala Chack, and Malani areas following reports of suspicious movement.

Security forces launched a search operation on Tuesday after suspected Pakistani drone activity was reported along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The movement of a suspected enemy drone was detected over the general area of Daboh late Monday night, prompting security forces to initiate countermeasures, including the deployment of more forces and a thorough search of the area to ensure that no weapons or narcotics were airdropped, they said.

Ongoing Search Operations

The officials added that a joint search operation by the Army, police and Border Security Force (BSF) is underway in the area where reports of drone sightings were received.

Police and BSF also launched a search operation in Bhai Nallah, Lala Chack and Malani in the Rajpura area of the district, following information about suspicious movement in the early hours of the day, the officials said.