HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Security Forces Investigate Suspected Pakistani Drone Activity in Samba

Security Forces Investigate Suspected Pakistani Drone Activity in Samba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 11:23 IST

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a comprehensive search operation after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted near the International Border in Samba, raising concerns about potential security threats and prompting heightened vigilance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces initiated a search operation in Samba district after suspected Pakistani drone activity was reported near the International Border.
  • The drone was detected over the Daboh area, prompting countermeasures and a thorough search for airdropped weapons or narcotics.
  • A joint search operation involving the Army, police, and Border Security Force (BSF) is currently underway.
  • Separate search operations were also launched in Bhai Nallah, Lala Chack, and Malani areas following reports of suspicious movement.

Security forces launched a search operation on Tuesday after suspected Pakistani drone activity was reported along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The movement of a suspected enemy drone was detected over the general area of Daboh late Monday night, prompting security forces to initiate countermeasures, including the deployment of more forces and a thorough search of the area to ensure that no weapons or narcotics were airdropped, they said.

 

Ongoing Search Operations

The officials added that a joint search operation by the Army, police and Border Security Force (BSF) is underway in the area where reports of drone sightings were received.

Police and BSF also launched a search operation in Bhai Nallah, Lala Chack and Malani in the Rajpura area of the district, following information about suspicious movement in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Army Opens Fire at Suspected Terrorists Along LoC in Rajouri
Army Opens Fire at Suspected Terrorists Along LoC in Rajouri
J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist
J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist
Jammu SSP Reviews Security, Crime Situation in District
Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations
Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations
Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes
Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference5:02

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi3:06

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO