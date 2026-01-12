HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suspected Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 12, 2026 00:00 IST

Security forces picked up movement of suspected drones in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

All the flying objects came from the Pakistan side, and returned after hovering over Indian territory for a few minutes, they said.

According to officials, security forces have launched a search operation on the ground after noticing the suspected drone activity in the forward areas.

 

Army troops guarding the Nowshera sector along the LoC in Rajouri, fired from medium and light machine guns on observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village around 6.35 pm, they said.

Another drone was noticed at Khabbar village in Teryath in Rajouri district at 6.35 pm. The flying object, with blinking light, came from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh, officials said.

A drone-like object with blinking light was also seen hovering for several minutes over Chak Babral village in Ramgarh sector of Samba around 7.15 pm, they said.

Another drone-like object was seen moving from the direction of Tain towards Topa in Mankote sector, located along the LoC, in Poonch district at 6.25 pm.

On Friday night, security forces recovered an arms consignment, allegedly dropped by a drone that originated in Pakistan, in Paloora village of Ghagwal near the IB in Samba district. The recovery included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
LoC IB ANI Photo J-K Samba

