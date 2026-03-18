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Why Security Forces are Sweeping Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch Districts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 12:46 IST

Following reports of suspected terrorist activity, security forces have launched extensive search operations across Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure regional security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces launch search operations in Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist movement.
  • A combing operation was initiated in Rajouri after locals reported seeing suspicious individuals moving towards a forest.
  • Search operations are also underway in Marmat, Doda, an area known for terrorist movement between Doda and Basantgarh.
  • Police and Army are conducting searches in Sarlea (Doda), Dandi Dhara, and Ari Sarooti (Poonch) to ensure security.

Security forces have launched search operations following reports of movement of suspected terrorists at different locations in J-K's Rajouri, Doda and Poonch districts, officials said on Wednesday.

A combing operation was launched at Khandli and its adjoining areas near Palma in Rajouri late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals, the officials said.

 

They said the suspected persons were seen moving through a nallah towards a nearby forest.

No contact has been made with the suspicious individuals so far, an official said.

Ongoing Operations in Doda

Similar operations are also underway at several villages in Marmat in Doda after some locals reported movement of suspected terrorists.

Marmat is used by terrorists to move between Doda and Basantgarh in Udhampur, which also touches parts of the Ramban district.

Police and Army also carried out searches in the Sarlea area of Doda, and Dandi Dhara and Ari Sarooti in Poonch district, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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