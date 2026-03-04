HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army Opens Fire at Suspected Terrorists Along LoC in Rajouri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 04, 2026 08:45 IST
March 04, 2026 08:45 IST

The Indian Army successfully thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a massive search operation and reinforcing security measures in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian Army opens fire on suspected terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.
  • The infiltration attempt was observed in the Turkandi forward area around 4:15 am.
  • Army troops guarding the LoC successfully thwarted the infiltration attempt.
  • Reinforcements have been deployed, and a large-scale search operation is currently underway.
  • This follows a previous foiled infiltration bid in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in February.

Indian Army opened fire at suspected terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district early Tuesday, officials said.

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Turkandi forward area around 4.15 am, the officials said.

 

They said army troops guarding the LoC opened fire to thwart the infiltration attempt.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway.

Previous Infiltration Attempt

On February 19-20, army troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, leading to the seizure of some arms and ammunition.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
