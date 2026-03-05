Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes

In a significant escalation, Pakistani security forces have launched coordinated strikes against militant positions along the Afghan border, targeting Afghan Taliban and TTP hideouts in response to recent attacks.

IMAGE: Photograph: Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters

Key Points Pakistani security forces launched coordinated ground and aerial strikes against militant positions along the Afghanistan border.

The strikes targeted 41 militant posts linked to the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The operations were conducted in border areas adjacent to Chaman, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Noshki sectors.

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq' in response to attacks on 53 locations along the border.

The Pakistani military reports significant casualties and material losses inflicted on the militants.

Security forces carried out coordinated ground and aerial strikes against militant positions along the border with Afghanistan in southwest Pakistan, targeting dozens of posts used by the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij militants, officials said Thursday.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to security officials, the Pakistan Army conducted effective ground and air operations during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, striking 41 militant posts linked to Afghan Taliban elements and Fitna al-Khawarij.

Both light and heavy weapons were used during the operations.

The strikes were carried out in border areas adjacent to the Chaman, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Noshki sectors, where militant hideouts and posts were targeted, officials said.

Initial reports indicate that the militants suffered significant casualties and material losses as a result of the operations.

Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq

Security officials reaffirmed that the operations are part of 'Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq,' adding that the actions will continue until the complete achievement of the predetermined objectives.

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the 2,611 kms long border.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have nose-dived since October last.