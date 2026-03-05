Jammu SSP Reviews Security, Crime Situation in District

Jammu's SSP Joginder Singh has ordered heightened security measures and increased surveillance to combat crime and maintain peace in the district, focusing on key areas and strict enforcement of new criminal laws.

Key Points SSP Jammu Joginder Singh reviewed the security situation and directed heightened vigilance across the district.

Police were instructed to intensify surveillance on religious places, critical infrastructure, and identified hotspots to prevent disruptions.

Enhanced foot patrols, strategic 'nakas', and area domination are being implemented to deter anti-national and anti-social elements.

Focus is placed on time-bound crime disposal, quality investigations, and strict action against drug peddlers with a zero-tolerance policy.

Implementation of citizen-centric provisions under new criminal laws, including zero FIRs and e-FIRs, is prioritised.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh on Thursday reviewed the security and crime situation in the district and directed officers to maintain heightened vigilance and strengthen surveillance.

During the session, the SSP briefed officers on the prevailing security scenario and stressed the need for heightened alertness across the district, officials said.

He instructed officers to intensify surveillance with particular focus on religious places, critical installations and identified hotspots.

He also directed enhanced foot patrolling, deployment of long-range and short-range patrols, establishment of random and surprise 'nakas' at strategic locations and effective area domination to prevent any disruption by anti-national, anti-social or mischievous elements, they said.

Crime Prevention and Investigation

Apart from reviewing crime, various security measures were discussed to control criminal activities and ensure peace and stability in the district, they said.

The meeting also reviewed several aspects of policing, including quality investigation of cases, time-bound crime disposal, verifications, disposal of property-related and NDPS cases, completion of inquest proceedings, and monitoring of history-sheeters, absconders and missing persons.

The SSP directed officers to ensure time-bound completion of investigations to provide speedy justice to victims. "Disposal of cases registered under the new criminal laws was also reviewed, with emphasis on completing investigations within the stipulated period of 60 and 90 days."

Singh stressed mandatory utilisation of FSL services as per BNSS provisions and discussed the progress achieved and challenges faced in this regard with the stakeholders, including the in-charge of the FSL unit.

Zero Tolerance for Drugs and Criminal Activity

He directed officers to identify drug peddlers and take strict action against them, reiterating that there is a policy of zero tolerance against drugs.

The SSP also asked officers to fully implement citizen-centric provisions under the new criminal laws, including registration of zero FIRs and e-FIRs.

He further directed police personnel to maintain surveillance on released organised criminals and take all necessary steps to curb the activities of organised criminal gangs to ensure that the public does not feel threatened.

Emphasising professional conduct, Singh said there would be zero tolerance towards corruption, burking of crime and indiscipline at any level. He also stressed the importance of prompt response, polite behaviour and empathy while dealing with the public.