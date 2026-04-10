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Police Search Assam Jatiya Parishad Leader's Home After Polling Day Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 19:26 IST

Assam Police have launched an investigation into a polling day incident, searching the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi after a clash between AJP and BJP workers in Khowang.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assam Police searched the residence of AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in connection with a polling day incident.
  • The search followed allegations that the BJP was running an IT cell in Khowang constituency.
  • A physical altercation occurred between AJP and BJP workers, resulting in injuries to AJP leaders.
  • Police are investigating the incident to determine the activities at the BJP office in Khowang.

A search operation was reportedly conducted in the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president and Assembly election candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Friday in connection with an incident that had happened on polling day, a police officer said.

He said the search was carried out as per legal provisions.

 

Gogoi was the opposition alliance's candidate from Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh district, with polling held in a single phase across the state on Thursday.

"With regard to the incident that had happened in Khowang yesterday, after following technical input, police team reached the particular location and followed legal search procedure," Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip told PTI.

AJP leaders and members, present at the location, claimed that police "failed" to show any search warrant.

"An extensive search was carried out for nearly two hours. When we asked, why they had come and where was the warrant, the police team could not show anything," they said.

Background of the Incident

Another police officer had said on Thursday that AJP had alleged that BJP was running an IT cell at a house in the area in Khowang constituency.

"A group of AJP workers reached there along with police. After some time, AJP leaders Samudra Barua, Swakhyar Borgohain and Chitrakamal Handique also went there. Following a heated exchange of words, the AJP workers and BJP activists got involved in a physical brawl, in which the three AJP leaders were injured," the officer had said.

The SSP had said that the building "seems to be a party office and further investigation is underway to ascertain what exactly was going on there", with no arrests made on the polling day.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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