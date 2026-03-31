Assam Congress Candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry Attacked During Campaigning

In Assam, Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry was injured in an attack during his campaign, sparking accusations against the BJP amidst heated election rivalry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry was injured during a campaign attack in Assam's Naduar constituency.

The attack occurred at the Napalm Bypass, with unidentified individuals involved in a scuffle.

Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accused BJP supporters of carrying out the attack.

Chetry is contesting against BJP leader Padma Hazarika in the Naduar Assembly constituency.

Congress candidate from Assam's Naduar Assembly constituency, Sunil Kumar Chetry, was injured in an attack while campaigning on Monday, party sources said.

The candidate's convoy was attacked by unidentified people at the Napalm Bypass of the constituency, followed by a scuffle.

Chetry fell to the ground and was seen groaning before he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accused the supporters of the BJP of carrying out the attack and demanded their arrest.

Chetry is pitted against BJP leader Padma Hazarika.