Assam Congress Candidate Injured in Alleged Attack During Campaigning

A Congress candidate in Assam, Sunil Kumar Chetry, was allegedly attacked during his election campaign, prompting accusations against the ruling party and raising concerns about election-related violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured while campaigning in Assam's Naduar constituency.

The candidate's convoy was reportedly attacked at Napalm Bypass, leading to a scuffle and Chetry's hospitalisation.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleges the ruling party's supporters were responsible for the attack.

Gogoi urged the administration to take immediate action and ensure equal treatment under the law for all parties.

The attack raises concerns about the law and order situation in Assam during the election period.

Congress candidate from Assam's Naduar assembly constituency Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured by unidentified persons while he was campaigning on Monday, party sources said.

The candidate's convoy was allegedly attacked at Napalm Bypass of the constituency in the evening and a scuffle followed.

Chetry fell to the ground and was seen groaning before he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Accusations and Calls for Investigation

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that supporters of the ruling party had carried out the attack and those involved must be arrested immediately.

He urged the administration to take immediate action, pointing out that all are equal under the law, and that members of both the ruling and opposition parties must be treated equally.

Gogoi said attack on a candidate for participating in an election speaks volumes about the law and order situation in the state.

Chetry is pitted against senior BJP leader Padma Hazarika in the Assam assembly elections scheduled on April 9, 2026.