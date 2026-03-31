HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Assam Congress Candidate Injured in Alleged Attack During Campaigning

Assam Congress Candidate Injured in Alleged Attack During Campaigning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 00:35 IST

A Congress candidate in Assam, Sunil Kumar Chetry, was allegedly attacked during his election campaign, prompting accusations against the ruling party and raising concerns about election-related violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured while campaigning in Assam's Naduar constituency.
  • The candidate's convoy was reportedly attacked at Napalm Bypass, leading to a scuffle and Chetry's hospitalisation.
  • Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleges the ruling party's supporters were responsible for the attack.
  • Gogoi urged the administration to take immediate action and ensure equal treatment under the law for all parties.
  • The attack raises concerns about the law and order situation in Assam during the election period.

Congress candidate from Assam's Naduar assembly constituency Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured by unidentified persons while he was campaigning on Monday, party sources said.

The candidate's convoy was allegedly attacked at Napalm Bypass of the constituency in the evening and a scuffle followed.

 

Chetry fell to the ground and was seen groaning before he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Accusations and Calls for Investigation

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that supporters of the ruling party had carried out the attack and those involved must be arrested immediately.

He urged the administration to take immediate action, pointing out that all are equal under the law, and that members of both the ruling and opposition parties must be treated equally.

Gogoi said attack on a candidate for participating in an election speaks volumes about the law and order situation in the state.

Chetry is pitted against senior BJP leader Padma Hazarika in the Assam assembly elections scheduled on April 9, 2026.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Assam Congress Candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry Attacked During Campaigning
Assam Congress Candidate Sunil Kumar Chetry Attacked During Campaigning
BJP candidate thrashed during WB bypolls
BJP candidate thrashed during WB bypolls
2 TMC candidates claim assault by BJP men; saffron party denies
2 TMC candidates claim assault by BJP men; saffron party denies
2 Trinamool men killed in armed attack at party office
2 Trinamool men killed in armed attack at party office
Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA
Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's birthday bash0:24

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's...

Airport Style Goals: Hrithik Roshan Spotted in a Cool Avatar0:55

Airport Style Goals: Hrithik Roshan Spotted in a Cool Avatar

She's the Most Beautiful Heroine in B'wood - and Already a Sensation!0:27

She's the Most Beautiful Heroine in B'wood - and Already...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO