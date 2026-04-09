Seven Detained Following Election Violence in Assam

Amidst the Assam assembly elections, seven individuals have been detained following incidents of election-related violence and polling booth clashes, prompting investigations and heightened security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven individuals have been detained in Assam following election-related violence in Tamulpur and Sivasagar.

Minor clashes erupted at several polling booths in Assam, causing minor injuries as voters jostled to cast their ballots.

Police responded to clashes in Tamulpur by firing rounds in the air to disperse crowds, arresting four people.

Authorities are investigating an attack on political party members in Sivasagar, where three people have been detained.

Despite the incidents, polling is continuing uninterrupted across Assam for the 126-member assembly.

Besides, minor clashes also erupted at several polling booths after voting began in the morning, with people suffering minor injuries, they said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, told PTI that violence took place in Tamulpur and Sivasagar on Wednesday night, hours before polling began for the assembly elections at 7 am.

"We got reports of a clash between two groups at Tamulpur last night. Police reached the spot immediately and tried to control the crowd. When they did not listen, a few rounds were fired in the air to disperse the mob," he said, adding that four people were arrested from the site.

In another incident, two to three members of a political party were attacked in Sivasagar, the IG said.

"We have detained three persons there. The investigation is going on," he said.

Akhil Gogoi, who is seeking re-election from the Sibsagar seat, alleged that BJP nominee Kushal Dowari was behind the incident.

In a series of social media posts, Gogoi claimed two people were injured, and their vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said a detailed enquiry will reveal the cause of the clash in Tamulpur.

"The situation is normal now. We are monitoring it, and there is enough security presence to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

Polling is underway for the 126-member assembly to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. It will continue till 5 pm, with May 4 scheduled for the counting of votes.

Polling Station Clashes

A number of minor clashes have erupted at several polling stations in Sribhumi, Golaghat and Nagaon districts.

"Most of the clashes took place due to heavy rush, with people fighting over breaking the queue," an official said.

At some polling booths in places like Patharkandi, Merapani and Raha, supporters of ruling and opposition parties clashed, he said.

"However, police were already present in those areas, and the situations were handled instantly. The polling is going on uninterrupted," he added.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in these elections, while the Congress is looking to reclaim the state it lost a decade ago.